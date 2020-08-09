Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

A customer loads her groceries at a Metro store Monday, April 15, 2019 in Ste-Therese, Que., north of Montreal. One of Canada's largest grocers will report its latest quarterly results Wednesday. Metro Inc., as well as competitors Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Empire Co. Ltd., benefited from an initial surge in shopping during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have also experienced added operating costs from enhanced health and safety measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz