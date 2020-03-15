Spanish King renounces inheritance from father amid scandal

Spain's King Felipe VI delivers his speech during a ceremony to honor victims of terror attacks in Europe, on the 16th anniversary of Madrid attacks, at the Trocadero in Paris, Wednesday March 11, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron and King of Spain Felipe VI are paying homage to victims of terrorism in a special ceremony prompted by attacks that hit both their countries and changed Europe's security posture. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)