IMF chief: trade conflicts fuel synchronized global slowdown

FILE - In this April 18, 2018, file photo the World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva speaks during the forum Frontiers in Anticorruption at the World Bank/IMF annual spring meeting in Washington. Georgieva, the new head of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund, says the world economy is in the grips of a “synchronized global slowdown” that will result in slower growth for 90% of the world this year. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)