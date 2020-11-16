Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.5 per cent in September

Forklift operators move lumber at Haney Builders Supplies, in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, June 12, 2020. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.5 per cent to $53.8 billion in September led by the wood, chemical and food industries. The increase followed a revised drop of 1.4 per cent in August compared with the 2.0 per cent decrease that was initially reported.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck