OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 8.6 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
- Newfoundland and Labrador 12.3 per cent (12.2)
- Prince Edward Island 10.1 per cent (10.2)
- Nova Scotia 8.6 per cent (6.4)
- New Brunswick 9.3 per cent (9.6)
- Quebec 6.7 per cent (7.2)
- Ontario 9.5 per cent (9.1)
- Manitoba 8.2 per cent (7.4)
- Saskatchewan 7.8 per cent (6.9)
- Alberta 11.0 per cent (11.1)
- British Columbia 7.2 per cent (7.1)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021 and was generated automatically.