UN rights council releases list of Israeli settlement firms

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces during a protest against President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans to deliver a speech at the U.N. later in the day, but members will not be voting on a draft resolution. Palestinian officials denied the resolution had been pulled, but diplomats said many members, including European countries, rejected the language in a draft that had circulated. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed).

 MJ

JERUSALEM - The United Nations Human Rights Council has released a list of more than 100 companies it says are operating in Israel's West Bank settlements.

In a report Wednesday, the council said the companies' activities “raised particular human rights concerns.”

The list is dominated by Israeli companies, including banks and construction firms. But it also lists a number of international firms, including travel companies Airbnb, Expedia and TripAdvisor, tech giant Motorola and construction and infrastructure companies including France's Egis Rail and British company JC Bamford Excavators.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.