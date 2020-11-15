Azerbaijan delays takeover, denounces fleeing Armenians

Relatives and friends of Mkhitar Beglarian, an ethnic Armenian soldier of Nagorno-Karabakh army who was killed during a military conflict, lower the coffin into aa grave during a funeral at a cemetery in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Ethnic Armenian forces had controlled Nagorno-Karabakh and sizeable adjacent territories since the 1994 end of a separatist war. Fighting resumed in late September and have now ended with an agreement that calls for Azerbaijan to regain control of the outlying territories as well as allowing it to hold on to parts of Nagorno-Karabakh that it seized during the fighting. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)