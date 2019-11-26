Sidewalk Labs and Plaza Ventures launch fund focused on urban tech

Views of the Port Lands area from Cherry St., the future home of Sidewalk Labs in Toronto on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Google sister company Sidewalk Labs has partnered with Plaza Ventures to launch a venture capital fund focused on urban technology.The fund, which includes a $10 million commitment from Sidewalk tied to its proposed Quayside development in Toronto, will focus on a range of early-stage Canadian companies that fall under the category. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj