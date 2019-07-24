C.D. Howe report finds no winners in Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right to left, participates in a signing ceremony for the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement with President of the United States Donald Trump and President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 30, 2018. The C.D. Howe Institute says negatives will outweigh the positives for all three parties in the new Canada-United States-Mexico free trade agreement but it will hit Mexico hardest and the U.S. the lightest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick