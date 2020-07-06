Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

FILE - This Dec. 13, 2019, file photo shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaking about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio. The Treasury Department on Monday, July 6, 2020, released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received funds from the government's small business lending program, a massive effort intended to support the economy as states shut down in April to contain the viral outbreak. A company owned by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is among those that have received loans. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)