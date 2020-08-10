US employers post more jobs in June, pull back on hiring

FILE - In this May 5, 2020 file photo, a help wanted sign shows at Illinois Air Team Test Station in Lincolnshire, Ill. U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June 2020 compared with May, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market. The number of jobs posted on the last day in June jumped 9.6% to 5.9 million, the Labor Department said Monday, Aug. 10 a solid gain but still below the pre-pandemic level of about 7 million. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)