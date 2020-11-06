OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's October employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 8.9 per cent (9.0)
Employment rate: 59.4 per cent (59.1)
Participation rate: 65.2 per cent (65.0)
Number unemployed: 1,816,800 (1,832,600)
Number working: 18,553,500 (18,469,900)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 18.8 per cent (18.9)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.8 per cent (7.8)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.8 per cent (7.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020 and was generated automatically.