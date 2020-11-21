UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during official arrivals for a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England. The U.K. has signed an interim trade deal with Canada _ a rollover measure meant to cement the trading relationship as the government prepares of life outside the European Union. While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc’s umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end Dec. 31. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)