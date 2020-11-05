UK bolsters economic support as England goes into lockdown

A person walk in fog over one of the pedestrian Golden Jubilee Bridges, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed by people with coronavirus, in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)