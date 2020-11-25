Lights, camera, sell: Retailers want you to watch and shop

This Nov. 2020 photo shows Jenna Powell live on Facebook. With her three Alabama boutiques closed because of the pandemic, Powell found another way to sell animal print tops and tie-dye hoodies: become an amateur home shopping network host. Almost daily around noon, Powell, or one of her employees, turns on an iPhone, looks into the camera and broadcasts to 400 people watching live on Facebook or her store’s app. They put on clothing, spin for the camera and try to get viewers to buy. (Jenna Powell via AP)