Judgment day for Huffman, facing possible prison for scam

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actress Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court in Boston to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman, who pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May, is returning for sentencing in federal on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 court in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

 WMS

BOSTON - Actress Felicity Huffman is returning to court to be sentenced for her role in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

The "Desperate Housewives" star is scheduled to appear in Boston's federal court Friday after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May.

She has admitted to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT exam answers in 2017.

Prosecutors are recommending a month in prison and a $20,000 fine. Huffman's lawyers say she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.

Huffman says she has "a deep and abiding shame" for her actions but was only trying to be a good parent. She's the first parent to be sentenced among 34 charged in the scheme.

