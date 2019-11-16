Saudi Aramco to sell 1.5% stake, valuing company up to $1.7T

FILE - This May. 3, 2009 file photo shows an oil facility in Jubeil, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia formally started its long-anticipated initial public offering of its state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday, which will see a sliver of the firm offered on a local stock exchange in hopes of raising billions of dollars for the kingdom. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)