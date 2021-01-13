Indonesia starts mass COVID vaccinations over vast territory

Workers carry boxes containing a COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to medical facilities around the province in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)