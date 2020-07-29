Canada's arts and recreation businesses face greatest risk of closure: CFIB

A near-empty bar is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Canada's struggling small businesses in the arts, entertainment and recreational sectors are at the highest risk of permanently closing due to COVID-19, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. A new report released by the advocacy group says while some Canadian small businesses have already been forced to close, it anticipates another one in seven risk going under because of the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson