AP Sources: Detroit automakers to shut down factories

New Volkswagen vehicles are storage in a car park at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau, Germany, Monday, March 17, 2020.German automaker Volkswagen says it is shutting down most of its European plants for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)