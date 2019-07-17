OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.0 per cent in June, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.9 per cent (1.6)
— Prince Edward Island: 0.5 (1.2)
— Nova Scotia: 1.6 (1.9)
— New Brunswick: 1.7 (2.1)
— Quebec: 2.2 (2.4)
— Ontario: 2.0 (2.4)
— Manitoba: 2.7 (2.8)
— Saskatchewan: 2.0 (2.1)
— Alberta: 1.4 (2.3)
— British Columbia: 2.6 (2.6)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.