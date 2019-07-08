CannTrust warns of shortages after regulator flags greenhouse for non-compliance

Mature cannabis plants are photographed at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility during the grand opening event in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. CannTrust Holdings Inc. says Health Canada has ruled that the company's greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ont., in not in compliance and placed an inventory hold on about 5,200 kilograms of dried cannabis.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin