Here's why Ant Group is about to shatter IPO records

In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 photo, an employee walks past the picture of Ant Group's mascot at the Ant Group office in Hong Kong. China's Ant Group will try to raise nearly $35 billion in its initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which would make it the largest share offering in history. Alibaba-affiliated Ant Group, which operates a suite of financial products including the widely-used Alipay digital wallet in China and one of the world's largest money market funds, will hold dual listings in Shanghai and Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)