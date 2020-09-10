Maddow beneficiary of scramble for attention by authors

In this combination photo, Michael Cohen, left, walks down Madison Avenue on May 4, 2019, in New York and MSNBC television anchor and host of "The Rachel Maddow Show," Rachel Maddow moderates a panel called "Perspectives on National Security," on Oct. 16, 2017 in Cambridge, Mass. Maddow's interview with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen this week reached the second-biggest audience of her program's history. It was second only to the night this summer when Maddow welcomed presidential niece Mary Trump for her tell-all book. (AP Photo)