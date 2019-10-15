Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam

FILE - This Sept. 13, 2019 file photo shows actress Felicity Huffman leaving federal court after her sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in Boston. A representative for Huffman says she reported to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Last month a federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year's probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)