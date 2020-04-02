SXSW partners with Amazon to put its film festival online

FILE - This March 19, 2018 file photo shows Amazon's Prime Video streaming app on an iPad in Baltimore. SXSW announced Thursday that it's partnering with Amazon Prime Video to stream as much of its movie line-up as possible for a 10-day period in the U.S. It will be free to viewers with or without an Amazon Prime membership. Since the March festival was canceled, SXSW organizers have worked frantically to salvage what they could of the festival, and find ways to still bring attention to the many films that had been planning to premiere there. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)