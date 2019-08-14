Freshii reports Q2 profit up from year ago, but same-store sales down

A man walks by a Freshii restaurant in Toronto on March 21, 2017. Freshii Inc. reported its second-quarter profit was up from a year ago as revenue also climbed higher. The restaurant chain, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$433,000 or a penny per share for the 13-weeks ended June 30 compared with a profit of $298,000 or a penny per share a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy