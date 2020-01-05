Japan vows to improve border checks, bail after Ghosn flight

FILE - In this May 12, 2016, file photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori vowed Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 to strengthen border departure checks and review bail conditions, given the flight of Ghosn. Mori told reporters at the ministry action has already been taken to prevent a recurrence, while declining to give details. Ghosn skipped bail while awaiting trial on various financial misconduct allegations and appeared in Lebanon. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)