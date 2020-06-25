Collision wraps first year online, offering peek into future of tech festivals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with co-founder and CEO of the Collision tech conference, Paddy Cosgrave, in Toronto on Monday, May 20, 2019. When Cosgrave welcomed the world to his annual Collision tech conference on Tuesday morning, it was far from the event he envisioned when he started planning it last year. Gone was the bustling Enercare Centre floor in Toronto, where start-ups, investors and company head honchos rubbed shoulders last year. The handful of massive stages where celebrities and executives held court weren't there either.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young