Kroger 3Q sales jump as virus surges and Americans stock up

FILE- In this June 15, 2017, file photo bagged purchases from a Kroger grocery store sit in a shopping cart in Flowood, Miss. Kroger’s sales surged in the third quarter, continuing to benefit from people stocking up on groceries as they stay home amid the pandemic. The grocery chain boosted its full-year outlook, partly on the expectation that trends in at home food consumption will continue for the rest of its fiscal year. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)