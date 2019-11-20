Lowe's says they will close 34 underperforming stores across six provinces

Customers enter a Rona home improvement store in St. Eustache, Que., just outside Montreal, on Thursday, July 16, 2015. Lowe's Companies Inc. says it will close 34 underperforming stores across six provinces as part of a restructuring of its Canadian business. The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe's and two Reno-Depots spread across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz