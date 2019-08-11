'Hobbs & Shaw' repeats at No. 1 against slew of newcomers

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson, left, and Jason Statham in a scene from "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." Movie going audiences have helped the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” take another lap at No. 1 even with the onslaught of new movies this weekend. Universal Pictures estimates Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 that “Hobbs & Shaw” added $25.4 million from North American theaters, bringing its domestic total to $108.5 million. (Frank Masi/Universal Pictures via AP)