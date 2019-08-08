Saputo beats expectations as Q1 profits drops despite higher revenues

Saputo Inc., Chief Executive Officer Lino Saputo Jr., speaks during the company's annual general meeting in Laval, Que., Thursday, August 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

 GMH

MONTREAL - Saputo Inc. beat expectations as profits declined in the first quarter of its fiscal year despite a rise in sales.

The Montreal-based dairy processor earned $121.4 million or 31 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, down 3.7 per cent. The result includes an after-tax restructuring charge of $21.5 million.

Excluding non-recurring items, Saputo posted adjusted earnings of $164.9 million, or 42 cents per share, up 2.9 per cent from the second quarter last year.

Revenues were $3.67 billion, up 12.3 per cent. The acquisition of the British Dairy Crest completed last April added $152 million.

The company was expected to earn 38 cents per share in adjusted profits on $3.7 billion of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SAP).

