Vale to restart work at Voisey's Bay, production expected to resume in July

Eduardo Bartolomeo, Vale executive director, base metals, speaks about the Voisey's Bay underground mine during an announcement in St. John's on June 11, 2018. Vale S.A. is moving to resume operations at the Voisey's Bay mine in Labrador in early July. The company says it has moved from care and maintenance into a planned maintenance period, the first step in restarting operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly