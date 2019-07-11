Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,527.90, down 35.39 points).
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 1.68 per cent, to $6.65 on 10.7 million shares.
CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX:TRST). Health care. Down eight cents, or 1.94 per cent, to $4.04 on 10.2 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 22 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $21.41 on 3.9 million shares.
New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Materials. Up two cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $1.43 on 3.8 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $48.11 on 3.8 million shares.
Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Energy. Up five cents, or 1.14 per cent, to $4.44 on 3.7 million shares.
Companies in the news:
CannTrust Holdings Inc. — CannTrust Holdings Inc.'s Danish partner has quarantined more medical pot products linked to illegal cultivation at the Canadian cannabis company's greenhouse and warned of possible shortages in Denmark as a result. Stenocare said Thursday that, contrary to the initial information it got from the licensed producer, it has now received documentation that shows that five batches of the Danish company's inventory originated in growing rooms that did not have government approval.
Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up 12 cent to $41.88. Nearly three dozen passengers and crew sustained minor injuries Thursday when an Air Canada flight travelling from Toronto to Sydney, Australia, ran into severe turbulence, prompting an emergency landing in Honolulu. Flight AC33 was about two hours past Hawaii over the Pacific Ocean following a scheduled stopover in Vancouver on Wednesday night when "unforecasted and sudden turbulence" triggered a turnaround and caused "minor injuries" for about 35 travellers, the airline said in an email.
Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO). Up $5.10 or 6.2 per cent to $87.15. The CEO of Canada's fourth-largest publicly traded cable and internet company said Thursday that there's still room to introduce "reasonable" price increases despite competition from other technologies. A relatively small proportion of Cogeco's television subscribers are cord-cutters, who drop cable in favour of "over-the-top" services such as Netflix, Cogeco chief executive Philippe Jette told analysts. Even for those who "cut the cord," there's more dollars available from them to increase speeds on their internet, he said.
Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Unchanged at $3.81. A group of shareholders at Aimia Inc. are calling for a redo of last month's annual general meeting, which they say was "plagued with irregularities" and "outrageous conduct." The group, dubbed Aimia Shareholders for Accountability, said the chairman refused to conduct votes or take questions and allowed security guards to intimidate shareholders who attempted to speak, with one being "forcibly" removed. Charles Frischer, who claimed to speak for the group — he declined to identify members — holds 1.6 per cent of the loyalty analytics company's outstanding shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Up five cents to $12.31. Cenovus Energy Inc. says its thermal oilsands operations in northern Alberta produced their one billionth barrel of bitumen on Wednesday. The milestone comes about 18 years after Cenovus' Foster Creek facility was launched in 2001 as the first commercial oilsands project to use steam-assisted gravity drainage technology or SAGD. Its sister project at Christina Lake began producing oil a year later. The SAGD process involves injecting steam into the underground oil-bearing formation through a horizontal well to allow the heavy, sticky bitumen to drip into a lower parallel well and be pumped to surface.
