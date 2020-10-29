Shell shareholders get reward as oil giant returns to profit

FILE - In this May 17, 2019, file photo, a car leaves a Shell station after getting gas in Sacramento, USA. Royal Dutch Shell increased its dividend payout to shareholders following a better-than-expected third quarter of the year, months after cutting it for the first time since World War II. The oil giant, which is trying to transform itself into a carbon-neutral energy company, said Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 that it was planning to increase its dividend by 4% to 16.65 U.S. cents per share for the third quarter. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)