TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,447.66, down210.97 points).
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 38 cents, or 6.53 per cent, to $5.44 on 11.9 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down 19 cents, or 10.61 per cent, to $1.60 on 11.3 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 2.8 per cent, to $5.90 on 7.3 million shares.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $2 or 2.59 per cent, to $75.25 on 6.7 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up seven cents, or 1.62 per cent, to $4.38 on 5.4 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 18 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $22.74 on 5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B). Down $2.91 or 32 per cent to $6.18. Dorel Industries Inc. saw its share price plunge to a record low Tuesday after it suspended its dividend due to U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made products. The Montreal-based maker of bicycles, children's car seats and home furnishings said U.S. tariff increases in May to 25 per cent on many of the goods it produces is having a much greater impact on its business than the original 10 per cent tariffs introduced a year ago. The company said a dividend of 15 cents US per share declared on Aug. 2 is not affected and will be paid on Wednesday.
Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Up 27 cents to $47.42. Telus Corp. is dramatically increasing the size of its home and business security operations with a deal to buy ADT Security Services Canada Inc. for roughly $700 million. The Vancouver-based company said Tuesday the purchase is part of its move to provide monitoring for fires, floods, carbon monoxide leaks and break-ins as well as internet-controlled automation features. ADT Canada employs about 1,000 and has approximately 500,000 residential and business customers — about five times the number at Telus SmartHome Security and Secure Business, which was launched last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.
