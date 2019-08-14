Metro reports $222.4-million Q3 profit, up from $167.5 million a year ago

A Metro grocery store is seen on January 31, 2012 in Montreal. Metro Inc. reported a profit of $222.4 million in its latest quarter, up from $167.5 million a year ago, as sales also climbed higher.The retailer says the profit amounted to 86 cents per diluted share for the 16-week period ended July 6 compared with a profit of 69 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson