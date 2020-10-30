Losses mount for oil companies as pandemic grips economy

FILE- This April 25, 2017, file photo, shows an Exxon service station sign in Nashville, Tenn. Exxon Mobil reported on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, lost $680 million in the third quarter as the global pandemic curtailed travel throughout the world, diminishing the need for fuel. Revenue tumbled to $46.2 billion, down from $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)