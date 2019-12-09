Correction: Opioids-Sacklers-Tufts story

Worker Gabe Ryan removes a sign that includes the name Arthur M. Sackler at an entrance to Tufts School of Medicine, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Boston. Tufts University says it is stripping the Sackler name from its campus in recognition of the family's connection to the opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 SRS

BOSTON - In a story December 5, 2019, about Tufts University's decision to cut ties with the Sackler family, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by Tufts, erroneously reported that Richard Sackler is a current board member of Purdue Pharma. Richard Sackler left the board in July 2018.

