Low prices, LNG uncertainty add to frustration levels for natural gas producers

Greg Kist, former president of Pacific NorthWest LNG and current CEO of Rockies LNG Partners, is interviewed in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Kist admits he was burned out when he resigned as president of Pacific NorthWest LNG at the end of 2014, as the Vancouver-based venture led by Malaysian energy giant Petronas advanced its ill-fated mission to build a liquefied natural gas project in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh