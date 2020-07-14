The number of people walking around in downtown Kelowna plunged dramatically after Interior Health effectively warned that thousands of people might have been exposed to COVID-19 in the city’s main business district.
There were one-third fewer pedestrians along Bernard Avenue this past Saturday and Sunday compared to the weekend of July 4-5, automated people meters minted by the City of Kelowna show.
“It was definitely a pretty slow Saturday,” Michael Neill, owner of Mosaic Books on Bernard Avenue, said Monday.
“Our business was probably about 40 per cent down,” Neill said. “We actually had a few customers call and ask if it was safe to come downtown.”
On July 4-5, 53,429 people or cyclists were recorded passing by the corner of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street, near the iconic Sails sculpture on the shore of Okanagan Lake.
This past weekend, only 35,076 pedestrians or cyclists were counted at the same corner.
Another counter, also on Bernard, showed an even more dramatic decline, of 45 per cent between the two weekends. And a counter on the City Park waterfront pathway showed a drop in usage of 43 per cent.
On Friday, Interior Health sent out a late-day message advising that eight people who had been in downtown Kelowna between June 26 and July 6 had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
Few specifics were included in the release, and the general information conveyed was that thousands of people may have been exposed to the coronavirus in downtown Kelowna during this timeframe if they had visited any restaurants or bars, or attended any type of gathering.
Subsequently, health authorities named two specific businesses, the Cactus Club restaurant and Pace Spin Studio as commercial locations where transmission of the virus may have occurred.
Also subsequently identified as being of concern were two vacation properties, the Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge, which is several kilometres south of downtown, and the Discovery Bay Resort, at the north edge of downtown.
---
Partiers now face 14-day isolation
By RON SEYMOUR
Tourists who came to Kelowna may have underestimated the risk of catching COVID-19 while attending private parties, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says.
Young adults in particular might not have appreciated the hazards of mixing with many other people, including lots of strangers, Dix said Monday.
“When people come together for parties, in this case largely people in their 20s and 30s, the risks are considerably higher,” Dix said.
“They tend to be in enclosed spaces, they tend to involve people coming from different places and different walks of life, who may not know each other at all,” Dix said.
At least eight positive COVID-19 cases have been identified among people who were at specific gatherings in and around downtown Kelowna between June 25 and
July 9. The affected people live in Interior, Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions.
Authorities believe the main transmission of the coronavirus occurred at private gatherings held at the Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge on July 1, and at the Discovery Bay Resort from July 1 to 5.
“The main inciting incident, it would appear, were private parties held at those resort hotels,” Dix said.
People who were at the two resorts on the specified days are being asked to self-isolate for
14 days and monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19.
As well, everyone who visited the Cactus Club restaurant on Water Street between July 3 and July 6, or the Pace Spin Studio on July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9 should also self-monitor, but they do not need to self-isolate.
The Kelowna incident should not be taken as a sign that it is unsafe to holiday, Dix said. But he said it did underscore the need for people to be as vigilant regarding COVID-19 precautions while on vacation as they are when at home.
“While we’re on vacation, we’re not on vacation from our responsibility with respect to COVID-19,” Dix said.
The province’s economic re-opening plan is based on science and an understanding of how the virus is transmitted, said Dix, who praised the work done by Kelowna’s hospitality industries in complying with COVID-19 regulations.
“We’re going to be, I think, able to continue to sustain travel around B.C., and that will be a good thing,” Dix said. “The challenge is we’re going to be dealing with this virus for months and months and months to come, and we have to understand that while we’ve done very well in B.C., we cannot become complacent.”
Anyone who attends large gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, could be putting themselves and those they love at risk, Dix said.
“A private party, it might or might not involve alcohol, makes it very difficult to maintain physical distancing, and to know who you’re about. You’re essentially and potentially, if you’re going to such a party, significantly increasing your bubble. I want people to remember how cautious they need to be,” Dix said.
“We can travel, but we have to be as respectful of where we travel as we are of our home communities. We can do things out in the world, but we have to be conscious of physical distancing,” he said.
Asked if he thought it was the responsibility of the Kelowna resorts to prohibit the kind of gatherings now linked with possible virus transmission, Dix said individuals must be aware of their responsibilities.
“While these particular private parties occurred in resort hotels that were being effectively rented for a short-duration stay, there are parties that will take place in people’s homes and apartments all the time,” he said.
“And we have to go on living with COVID-19 for the next year. So that means the responsibility is on all of us to understand the risk and to understand our responsibility to one another, and act accordingly,” he said.
The two resort properties, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday, were the site of large private parties which appear together to have been the “inciting incident” for the possible local spread of COVID-19 (see related story).
Over the weekend, the vagueness of the IH initial release apparently triggered a surge in the number of people wanting to be tested for COVID-19. The health authority sent out a press release on Monday marked “Urgent” that advised people who don’t show symptoms not to show up announced at local testing centres.
“Interior Health recognizes that recent positive cases in the Kelowna area have created concerns for local residents,” the statement read. “This has resulted in a high volume of calls and unscheduled visits to our local testing centres.
“Interior Health has the capacity to test individuals who need it, but we are reminding everyone that testing is not required for those who do not have symptoms,” the statement said.
For his part, Neill expressed hope the downturn in pedestrian activity over the weekend would prove to be a short-term blip.
“While our Saturday numbers were down quite a bit, they were up again on Sunday,” he said. “But this anxiety over the virus, I think it’s really taking a toll on everybody.”