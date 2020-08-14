How do you DIY your personal finances?
Everyone wants to have a solid financial plan, to maintain a healthy financial life and reach our financial goals. Yet many Penticton residents question whether this is something we can actually achieve on our own. We think we need to pay for financial advice and leave the decision-making to the professionals.
Now that there is an abundance of online personal finance resources available, that thinking is no longer accurate. You can absolutely gain control of your finances yourself and there is no need to pay fees for external help.
The best part? You can completely customize your plan with this approach. Set your own goals, select your investments, make your own decisions and go at your own pace. Imagine the sense of accomplishment that comes with designing your own financial roadmap.
The role of financial literacy in personal finance
Financial literacy is the bedrock of personal finance. You need to learn how money works before you can make sound financial decisions. A person who is financially literate will make better financial decisions in all three areas of personal finance: saving, spending and borrowing.
“There are countless free online resources available to Canadians looking to improve their personal finances,” explains Caitlin Wood, Chief Content Officer for Loans Canada and Rate Genie. “Consumers should check out the Government of Canada’s website as it covers many money and finance topics. With both Loans Canada and Rate Genie, we are always publishing content to empower Canadians to improve their financial knowledge.”
There is an excellent online financial literacy course from McGill University. It’s free, open to all, takes a few hours to complete and is taught by professors from the school’s Desautels Faculty of Management. When you finish all of the course modules, you’ll receive a McGill Personal Finance Essentials attestation of completion.
The Government of Canada website is another great tool for learning how to manage your money, as Wood recommends above. You’ll find everything here from budget making, banking, credit reports and credit scores, insurance and retirement to estate planning.
LoansCanada.ca, Canada’s largest personal loan comparison website, is another tool that can help you make good financial decisions. The site provides quotes from a variety of lenders and can choose the best one for you.
Follow these steps for better financial health
First, learn how to create a budget. A budget lets you track and control your spending, down to the last dollar. Budgeting can teach you how to create an emergency fund, something we’ve all learned is a necessity after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unsure where to start? Check out Mint, a free online budget tracker and planner. Another excellent resource is YNAB (You Need A Budget), personal budgeting software based on The Four Rules principle. Both of these will improve the financial decisions you make and help you regain control of your money.
Next up is investing. Investing may sound out of reach when you’re just starting to get a handle on your finances, but it’s a key component of good financial planning. With it, you can grow your wealth and reach financial goals, especially long-term ones such as retirement or saving for your child’s education.
Everyone should open a tax-free savings account (TFSA), if they haven’t already. You can do this online or at your local bank. You may also want to try a robo advisor; online investment management services like Wealthsimple or WealthBar are easy to use.
Lastly, it’s about responsible debt management. Begin paying down your debts and only taking on new debt you can handle. Good debt can actually increase your credit score.
If you ever find yourself needing help, seek out the services of a credit counsellor. They can assist with basic budgeting, credit health, credit improvement and creating debt repayment plans. If you end up requiring a more drastic solution such as debt consolidation, debt relief, consumer proposal or bankruptcy, they can advise you.
The important takeaway is that there’s no shortage of help available. Start with the resources listed above and reach out for advice if you need to.