Accelerate Okanagan didn’t have to look far for its new CEO.
Brea Lake, who’s been the acting CEO for the past nine months, got the job this week.
Previously, Lake was Accelerate’s director of operations and before that worked at Disney Interactive Studio in Kelowna, in global training and curriculum development. She is an Okanagan College graduate.
Accelerate did an exhaustive search for a new CEO and considered 120 candidates before deciding Lake was right for the job.
“We had some incredible candidates apply for this position, but Brea stood out above the rest,” said Accelerate board chairman Quinton Pullen.
“We are fortunate to have someone with her vision, team leadership and ability to build community lead our organization through this next stage of growth.”
Accelerate’s previous CEO was Raghwa Gopal, who departed to become president of Vancouver-based Innovate BC.
That next stage for Accelerate is helping the Okanagan technology sector grow by 2024 to an economic impact of $5 billion annually.
Currently, tech is a $1.7-billion-a-year economic generator, with 700 companies and 13,000 well-paid workers.
The jump to $5 billion a year is ambitious but doable, according to Accelerate, which supports the industry with mentorship, programs and referrals to funding.
Growth in the sector tops 15% annually.
Depending on how you measure it, tech is already the Okanagan’s biggest economic sector — bigger than construction, tourism, retail-trade, forestry and health care.
“There is no question that big things are happening in Okanagan tech,” said Lake.
“As a community, we’ve set some big goals, and I am looking forward to leading our team and supporting the entire ecosystem in achieving them.”
