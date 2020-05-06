Millionaires’ Row Cider Co. on Dale Meadows Road in Summerland welcomed its first customers on May 1. Owned by the Annable family — Brett and Janet and Nelson right above — the cidery commemorates the wealthy businessmen whom Lord Thomas Shaughnessy, as president of the Summerland Development Company, convinced to buy orchards in the Prairie Valley area. Family friend Pat Fortune dressed in top hat and tuxedo a.k.a. Lord Shaughnessy, above, added a festive touch to opening day.