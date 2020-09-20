Last week, we had Microsoft unveil the Xbox Series S (all digital) for US$299 and the Series X for US$499. The Series S is the perfect system for entry into the next-generation consoles with the Series X being those looking for true power and 4k visuals.
The S has the same processor as the X, but a smaller hard drive and less GPU. The MS consoles launch on Nov 10. Microsoft has a free upgrade for games you purchased on the Xbox One.
The issue is what titles will be available at the launch. Halo was delayed to give the game more polish so what first game is in the launch lineup?. The answer sadly is none.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Dirt 5 and Watchdog Legion are some titles you can play on the new systems. All those games that launch with the Series S and X can also be played on the Xbox One consoles.
Sony finally gave gamers the long-awaited news about their systems.
The PS5 all digital will retail for US$399 and the disk drive version will cost US$499.
The PS5 systems, whether all-digital or disk version, both have the same CPU and GPUs.
Both systems launch on Nov 12.
Sony has the same issue of no new games being ready during the “launch window” exclusively for the PS5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure can also be played on the PS4 consoles.
Spider-Man Miles Morales looks amazing on the PS5.
If you choose the PS5 or the Xbox Series consoles, you have some great looking games to play on your television. I hope to get both systems, do a head-to-head and crown a winner for this holiday season.
For the past five or so years, gamers have been migrating towards digital format. The days of going to the store and waiting to see if they had a copy of the game you wanted in stock are gone.
People don’t have to leave their houses. Just load up the PSN, MS or Nintendo store on your console at midnight and download the game you want.
In the last five years, 99% of the games I’ve reviewed are digital. If you want to still be able to display your games or let a friend borrow them, you can still get a disk drive console.
Once consoles get bigger hard drives ,we will see more shift into the digital format.
Nintendo has their Switch console of the past years with no next-generation system planned this holiday season. The Switch does however have some amazing games like Zelda Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing New Horizon, Paper Mario The Origami King and others.
No matter the console you choose, you will have many years of gaming ahead. The Xbox One and PS4 averaged around seven years of gaming for that console generation.
Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer.
