Today is the first day that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in B.C. and we are now allowed to get a haircut. Shortly before 9 a.m., there was already a socially-distance line-up outside the Legion Barber Shop at 539 Main Street.
- Connie Sahlmark/Special to The Herald
