Herald office re-opening temporarily delayed
The Herald’s June 2 office re-opening at 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W. has been delayed.
Health and safety protocols are in place and we are just waiting for plexi-glass shields to arrive. Once the office does re-open, it will be for limited hours Tuesday to Friday. Only one customer at a time will be permitted in the office to limit contact and to allow sanitization of counters and other touch-points in between visits.
The health and safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority so we decided that the office will remain closed for the time being. We are here to answer your phone calls and emails, we just ask that the public refrain from in-person visits at this time.
To contact the Herald, phone 250-492-4002 for our newsroom and display advertising, 250-493-6737 for circulation/home delivery and 250-493-4332 for classified advertising.
The Herald will continue to publish five days per week, including a special All-Good News edition on June 5 in recognition of the first Friday of the month.
—Shannon Huggard, Publisher