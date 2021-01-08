Slackwater Brewing’s brand and packaging was awarded a Shortlist Award in the World Brand Design Awards,
The World Brand Design Society is a professional community that benchmarks and recognizes creatives and creative businesses in the fields of corporate- and consumer-brand design.
“I knew the global completion I was up against, so I had no expectation of being awarded. My intention was simply to share a project that means a lot to me with a larger audience. Today I couldn’t be more proud of this little studio of one,” designer Anja Werner said.
Meanwhile, the Penticton brewery is offering a name-the-van contest on its Facebook and Instagram pages. The best name for the van will be chosen Tuesday and the prize is a $100 gift card to the taproom or webstore. The van is coming as Slackwater’s wholesale enterprise is growing steadily, both locally and across the province.