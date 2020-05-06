Recent news shows federal and provincial leaders pondering policy changes for reopening previously restricted non-essential businesses. Meanwhile, the populace is getting antsy to get out and about again, for fresh air and for safely distanced social contact.
They are anticipating greeting others with, “Hello, nice day” as opposed to turning away or putting their heads down as they pass each other. It goes against our
social nature to shun those around us.
Those of us living in small towns surrounded by nature have a lot more options for doing that already and have had all along. Transformed railway rights of way are wide enough to keep a safe distance from friends and other hikers and cyclists.
But the official closure of other trails has added to the fear of going outdoors and staying active. That same trepidation is enhanced by government directives concerning the opening and closing of businesses.
For the most part, Canadians as individuals have compassion, protecting both themselves and others by following distancing guidelines. Being ordered to “Stay Home” was a good idea to avoid tightly packed groups of people and led to the cessation of any unnecessary travel and the closure of public meeting places to contain the spread of the virus.
But “stay at home” has been interpreted by many as a command to self-isolate, not just socially distance oneself.
Now the call in many parts of the country is to go outdoors but stay safe. If Canadians as individuals had not been taking precautions to stay safe and prevent the spread of the virus up until now, no amount of legislation would have sufficed to manage the situation as well as we collectively have.
Isn’t it time to grant more trust to us as individuals? With good sources of information, we can develop a variety of best practices to share across the country, and at the same time, reduce the risk of a surge in mental health issues and personal and business bankruptcies. We are eager to get on with our lives, as witnessed in the news from across the country. Chomping at the bit, even, waiting for an easing of the official Emergency Measures.
For the entrepreneurs among us, we can implement measures that the larger “essential-services” businesses have used to keep staff and customers safe. Those same businesses, frequently large chain stores, many of them big-box stores, have had the advantage of providing a variety of products and services that are “non-essential” because they are departments under the same roof as the food and pharmaceutical products.
Why then, do we need anything other than a blanket okay for the non-essential product line businesses to open at will, with a simple addition of one line to the
existing emergency measures?
The April 24 list of COVID-19 Essential Services at www2.gov.bc.ca includes as essential “Stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products…”.
Why not simply add “… and other stores selling similar non-grocery products”?
True, such businesses would need adequate square footage, policies and amenities to make that viable for staff and customer safety. Other than that, why can’t we just trust the good judgement of the parties involved? These include employees (many who are eager to get back to work), customers (some of whom have seasonal or other immediate needs and wants), and of course the business owners, too. They all have at the core of their decisions both their own survival and the health and safety of all their stakeholders.
In fact, other “non-essential” businesses that can meet the social distancing requirements might be trusted to open at will, as well. Again, it is up to the entrepreneur and the broader business community to lead the way out of this economic dilemma.
Governments can only provide guidelines or outright edicts at best since there is no single answer to the question, “What should we do now?”
This is a unique time in history, dealing with this novel coronavirus called COVID 19.
So let’s put our own ideas forward as possibilities.
Mary Lou Gutscher is a success mentor for entrepreneurs, author, and professional speaker. To contact the writer: MaryLou@MagneticBusinessSolutions.com